Democrats' Plea Over Health reforms

20 February 1995

Eight of the 47 US Senate Democrats have held a press conference to promote the modest health reforms introduced by Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle on the first day of the new Congress, and have asked the Republican majority to work with them on more modest and less costly solutions than President Clinton sought last year.

The plan would: overhaul insurance rules to make cover more affordable; stop companies raising premiums or denying cover to the sick; raise to 100% the amount the self-employed can deduct for health cover; help children of low-income or jobless families; and help with care for disabled parents or children at home. While no price tag has been put on the plan, Sen Daschle said it is simple, narrow in focus and inexpensive, and some current measures that produce Medicare and Medicaid savings would be extended to pay for it. The Democrats would not support anything that increases the debt, and are still undecided about Republican plans to change medicaid to block grants and cap its rate of growth, he added.

The Senators said the new Republican Congress leaders have not paid much attention to health reform; it is not addressed in the Contract with America, and they have introduced no legislation yet. Some Senate Democrats, including Edward kennedy and Paul Wellstone, claim the Republicans plan large cuts in medicare and Medicaid to pay for tax cuts.

