Dendreon leases NJ production facility

Dendreon Corp says it has signed an agreement to lease 158,242 square feet of commercial manufacturing space in Hanover, New Jersey, USA. The firm intends to develop this facility to meet the anticipated clinical and commercial manufacturing needs for Provenge (a vaccine made from the proteins found in prostate cancers) and its other active immunotherapy product candidates in development. Provenge is the company's lead investigational active immunotherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer.

The group will use the facility for manufacturing, laboratory, warehouse and office space, saying that the location is well situated both in terms of access to distribution channels and qualified industry personnel, which should provide operational efficiencies.