Thursday 21 November 2024

Dendreon's Provenge gets nod from FDA c'ttee

8 April 2007

US drugmaker Dendreon says that the US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee recommended that the agency approve Provenge (sipuleucel-T), noting that there is substantial evidence of efficacy and safety of the drug for patients with asymptomatic, metastatic, androgen-independent (also known as hormone-refractory) prostate cancer. On the day of the news, March 30, shares in the Seattle-based drugmaker jumped 280% to $14.

Dendreon noted that, if approved for marketing by the FDA, the drug would become the first active cellular immunotherapy and the first biologic approved to treat prostate cancer. The FDA will now review the advisory committee's recommendations and the company anticipates a decision by May 15.

The Advisory Committee was asked if the submitted data established that sipuleucel-T (APC-8015) is reasonably safe and whether there is substantial evidence that the product is efficacious and voted 17 to 0 in favor of the safety of Provenge in response to the question and 13 to 4 in favor of its efficacy. Dendreon chief executive Mitchell Gold said that, "if approved, Provenge could become a breakthrough treatment for patients with advanced prostate cancer who currently have few treatment options."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze