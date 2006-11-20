Seattle, USA-based Dendreon Corp says it has entered into definitive agreements with selected institutional investors to sell 9,890,110 shares of its common stock through a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of $45.0 million, before deducting fees and expenses. Credit Suisse Securities and Lazard Capital Markets acted as joint lead placement agents.

The announcement sent Dendreon's share price down 12.9% to $4.68 in November 16 morning trading on the Nasdaq. Closing of the offer is expected to take place on November 21.