Deregulation Force Strategy Rethink At Australian Firm

Australia's largest pharmaceutical cooperative, Amcal, has launched anew retail strategy to boost sales and counter possible adverse effects of proposed deregulation.
According to Asia-Pacific Trade, Amcal reported record turnover last year of almost $1 billion Australian dollars ($74.1 million), an increase of 24%, but fears it could lose up to 30% of its market share if the federal government decides to follow through plans to allow supermarkets to sell drugs when it reviews the industry in 1999.
Amcal's managing director Maurice Romano said that the company intended to extend the role of pharmacists as "specialist health providers in drug and disease management," to build a higher profile for the company's branded products.
