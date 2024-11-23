Dermagraft Artificial Skin Launched In UK

Advanced Tissue Sciences and partner Smith & Nephew have launched theirartificial skin product Dermagraft in the UK, its first major market, for the treatment of full thickness diabetic foot ulcers. The UK price is L250 ($405) per Dermagraft piece, which is applied weekly. It will be marketed in the UK by Smith & Nephew, ATS' joint venture partner for the product.

ATS' chief operating officer Gail Naughton noted that the off-the-shelf skin replacement product is cost effective, cutting the annual cost per healed ulcer to L3,475 from L4,327 for conventional treatment. Other European launches are planned before the end of the year. A Premarket Approval application is also awaiting clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration.