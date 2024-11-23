Saturday 23 November 2024

Details Of US FDA Reform Bills Now Released

7 April 1996

Specifics of three new US House Republican Food and Drug Administration reform bills have been released by Representative James Greenwood, who is heading the reform effort. Rep Greenwood said he had been asked by Commerce Committee chairman Thomas Bliley to direct the House efforts, along with Representatives Joe Barton, Richard Burr and Scott Klug.

At a press conference detailing the three bills, Rep Greenwood said the relationship between American medical researchers and the FDA is an adversarial one that will be made collaborative by the reforms. The FDA today lacks a clear mission, he noted, and the bills give it one - to bring safe and effective products to the American consumer as efficiently as possible, and to encourage an environment that encourages rather than discourages the development of innovative new drugs and devices.

The reforms would require harmonization with international approval frameworks, he added, and allow accreditation by the FDA of certified third-party reviewers to expedite the approval process, under rigorous FDA oversight.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze