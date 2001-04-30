Developing countries' health care spend set to grow 9% a year through 2004

Total health expenditures in the developing regions of the world willincrease at an annual rate of 9% to reach $539 billion in 2004, according to a new report from US market research firm The Freedonia Group.
Outpatient care will account for the fastest spending growth, based on expanding preventive health activities and increasing levels of private health insurance for physician care. Hospital care will continue to absorb the largest share of expenditures, due to rising admissions and the more cost-intensive nature of in-patient services, the report notes.
Above-average growth in pharma spending is forecast
