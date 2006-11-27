DHA cuts risk of all-cause dementia 47%

A new follow-up trial to the Framingham Heart Study has determined that docosahexaenoic acid significantly decreases the risk of developing all-cause dementia 47%. Published in the November issue of Archives of Neurology, the study is the first to evaluate the role of plasma DHA in the occurrence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Lead investigator of the trial, Ernst Schaefer, professor of medicine at the Boston, USA-based Tufts University School of Medicine, used a large study population of 899 subjects (median age 76) free of dementia at baseline. A follow-up period averaging nine years was used to determine the development of all-cause dementia and AD.
Dr Schaefer is also conducting a clinical trial assessing cardiovascular risk reduction and dementia with Animi-3, a US prescription-only product continaing 350mg of DHA, as well as prescription strength folic acid, plus vitamins B6 and B12.
