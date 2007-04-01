Diabetes linked to higher Parkinson's risk

People who have type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop Parkinson's disease as they age, although researchers are uncertain what accounts for the link between the two diseases, according to a new study being published in the April issue of Diabetes Care.
The study, by researchers in Finland, is the first large prospective trial to find type 2 diabetes to be a risk factor for PD, a movement disorder characterized by muscle rigidity and tremors.
According to the authors, people with type 2 diabetes are 83% more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's than those in the general population. The study found the association between the two diseases existed for both men and women, independently of other confounding factors.
