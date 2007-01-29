Diachrome helps improve blood sugar

Nutrition 21 has announced the results of a recent placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized single center study that demonstrated that its Diachrome, a patented combination of chromium picolinate and biotin, safely improves blood glucose levels and cholesterol metabolism in people with type 2 diabetes. Published in the December issue of Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics, the study supports the role of chromium picolinate - the most studied, highly absorbed and efficacious form of chromium - plus biotin as a safe and effective nutritional adjunct therapy in diabetes care.

The 30-day study examined 36 overweight or obese, poorly-controlled patients with type 2 diabetes taking Diachrome who were already receiving oral anti-diabetic drug(s). The results also showed a significantly greater reduction in the total area under the curve for glucose (AUCg) during the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) for the treatment group (mean change -9.7%) compared with the placebo group (mean change +5.1%). Mean fructosamine levels, a measure of the average blood glucose level during a period of three weeks, were also significantly reduced in the treatment group (-1.3 mmol/L) compared to the placebo arm (0.7 mmol/L)

"Results from this pilot study promote the potential benefits of supplementing chromium picolinate and biotin with one's daily diabetes care regimen. Chromium picolinate with biotin represents an adjunctive strategy to conventional oral diabetes therapy for improved blood sugar control and cholesterol metabolism," said Gregory Singer, lead author and cardiovascular medicine specialist at Yale University School of Medicine, USA.