Diatide/Nycomed Amersham Launch AcuTect

On September 30, Diatide Inc announced that it has received a $2 millionmilestone payment from Nycomed Amersham as a result of the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of Diatide's first commercial product AcuTect (an agent for the scintigraphic imaging of acute venous thrombosis in the lower extremities).

Just a week later, the two companies said they had launched the product nationwide in the USA, thus marking Diatide's commercial entry into the radiopharmaceuticals marketplace. According to Diatide executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronald Kinder, distribution agreements are already in place with all the major radiopharmacies and most independent pharmacies, and "there is considerable enthusiasm about the product's potential."

AcuTect is intended to help physicians image and so diagnose acute thrombi which, if undetected, could lead to the risk of pulmonary embolism, a condition which kills around 100,000 Americans each year.