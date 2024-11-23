Saturday 23 November 2024

Difficult Year For Fujisawa After SB Deal Terminated

2 June 1996

Largely as a result of the termination of its distribution deal for Smith-Kline Seiyaku's products, but also due to the lack of a rampant influenza season and other difficulties caused by government health care cost measures, Fujisawa saw sales for the year ended March 31, 1996, decline 9.2% to 219.28 billion yen ($2.09 billion).

Operating income also fell, dropping 21.6% to 19.63 billion yen as a result of a decrease in net sales and a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses. Recurring profit was down 7.5% at 22.2 billion yen, and net income fell by 34.3% to 4.91 billion yen, despite improved operations for Fujisawa USA. Royalty income increased by 4.2% to 3.98 billion yen, helped by the increase in royalty from the US and Europe on sales of the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus).

Sales of ethical drugs - which account for 85.7% of group turnover - totalled 188.02 billion yen, down 10.1% on the previous year. Within this sector, there were positive developments for the antihypertensive/cerebro-circulation drug Nivadil (nilvadipine) and the antiglaucoma agent Rescula (isopropyl unoprostone).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze