Diflucan Effective Against Fungal Infection In AIDS Patients

Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole) reduces fungal infections in AIDS patients with low CD4 cell counts when taken prophylactically, according to the results of the AIDS Clinical Trial Group protocol 908, a substudy of the ACTG 081 trial.

The investigators said that, taken prophylactically, the compound "reduces the frequency of cryptococcosis, esophageal and superficial fungal infections in HIV-infected patients, especially those with 50 or fewer CD4 cells/mm3."

However, the drug does not reduce overall mortality. The study compared 200mg per day of fluconazole with 10mg of clotrimazole (Miles' Mycelex and Schering-Plough's Lotrimin) five times daily. 428 patients were randomized to receive treatment with a 35-month follow-up.