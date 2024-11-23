Diflucan Effective Against Fungal Infection In AIDS Patients

Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole) reduces fungal infections in AIDS patients with low CD4 cell counts when taken prophylactically, according to the results of the AIDS Clinical Trial Group protocol 908, a substudy of the ACTG 081 trial.
The investigators said that, taken prophylactically, the compound "reduces the frequency of cryptococcosis, esophageal and superficial fungal infections in HIV-infected patients, especially those with 50 or fewer CD4 cells/mm3."
However, the drug does not reduce overall mortality. The study compared 200mg per day of fluconazole with 10mg of clotrimazole (Miles' Mycelex and Schering-Plough's Lotrimin) five times daily. 428 patients were randomized to receive treatment with a 35-month follow-up.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze