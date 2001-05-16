Dimethaid applies for Pennsaid approval in EU

Dimethaid Research is seeking approval via the mutual recognitionprocedure in the European Union for Pennsaid Topical Solution (diclofenac) for the treatment of the pain associated with osteoarthritis. The company's drug delivery technology utilizes the cell's microtubule system to deliver drugs cell-to-cell which allows patients to treat localized conditions while limiting absorption of the medication. The new product was recently approved in the UK, and will be marketed there by Provalis (Marketletter January 15).