Dimethaid To Acquire Stake In Oxo Chemie

Dimethaid Research of Canada has entered into an agreement to acquire up to 25% of the common stock of Oxo Chemie of Switzerland, a research-based company and international pharmaceutical developer.

The Canadian firm will pay $5 million by July 31, 1996, for its stake in Oxo, and has the option to pay a further $22.5 million by June 30, 1997, to purchase a total of 25% of the Swiss company, which has offices in Germany, Thailand and the USA.

WF10: Potential Against AIDS Oxo has developed and holds the world rights to a new treatment for AIDS, WF10, which was recently studied in a Phase II clinical trial at the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennesse, USA. The trial showed that WF10 effectively stimulates the immune systems of late-stage AIDS patients to resist life-threatening, opportunistic infections. The nine-month survival rate in the WF10 group was 90% versus 33% in the control group.