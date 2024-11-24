Company Overview

DiogenX is a preclinical stage company focused on regenerating insulin-producing beta cells for the treatment of diabetes. Founded in 2020, its work is based on the pancreatic beta cell regeneration research of leading Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) scientist Patrick Collombat.

The company is developing first-in-class recombinant proteins designed for the treatment of T1D. DiogenX’s lead program DGX-01 modulates the Wnt/β-catenin signalling pathway to regenerate insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells to offer a disease-modifying therapy for T1D. This program is undergoing IND-enabling studies as of Q3 2024.



