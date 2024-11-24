Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company focused on regenerating insulin-producing beta cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Company Overview

DiogenX is a preclinical stage company focused on regenerating insulin-producing beta cells for the treatment of diabetes. Founded in 2020, its work is based on the pancreatic beta cell regeneration research of leading Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) scientist Patrick Collombat.

The company is developing first-in-class recombinant proteins designed for the treatment of T1D. DiogenX’s lead program DGX-01 modulates the Wnt/β-catenin signalling pathway to regenerate insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells to offer a disease-modifying therapy for T1D. This program is  undergoing IND-enabling studies as of Q3 2024.




Latest DiogenX News

Klara Owen becomes CMO at DiogenX
12 November 2024
Hélène Sicard joins DiogenX as chief development officer
25 July 2024
More DiogenX news >


