Disappointing RA Trial For Neurobiological Technologies

Neurobiological Technologies has released disappointing results from itsPhase II trial of Corticotrophin-Releasing Factor in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

113 patients received self-administered CRF or placebo by injection every day for 14 days. Only 20% of patients receiving CRF experienced American College of Rheumatology-defined improvement in symptoms, compared to 15% of patients receiving placebo. This was not a statistically significant result, says the company.

Included in the study group were patients being concomitantly treated with steroids. According to the company, in patients who were not being treated with steroids there was a tendency towards greater improvement in the CRF group compared to placebo. In addition, CRF-treated patients had a statistically significant improvement in daily living activities.