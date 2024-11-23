Disappointing RA Trial For Neurobiological Technologies

Neurobiological Technologies has released disappointing results from itsPhase II trial of Corticotrophin-Releasing Factor in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
113 patients received self-administered CRF or placebo by injection every day for 14 days. Only 20% of patients receiving CRF experienced American College of Rheumatology-defined improvement in symptoms, compared to 15% of patients receiving placebo. This was not a statistically significant result, says the company.
Included in the study group were patients being concomitantly treated with steroids. According to the company, in patients who were not being treated with steroids there was a tendency towards greater improvement in the CRF group compared to placebo. In addition, CRF-treated patients had a statistically significant improvement in daily living activities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze