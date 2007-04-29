Disposable insulin Nanopump from Debiotech and ST

Swiss firms Debiotech and STMicroelectronics have announced a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at manufacturing and delivering to the market a unique miniaturized insulin-delivery pump. The Nanopump, which relies on microfluidic MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) technology, is a breakthrough concept that allows a tiny pump to be mounted on a disposable skin patch to provide continuous insulin infusion. The Nanopump will enable substantial advancements in the availability, treatment efficiency and the quality of life of diabetes patients. The original technology was awarded the Swiss Technology Award in 2006 and this agreement brings it closer to the market.
The highly miniaturized disposable insulin pump combines Debiotech's expertise in insulin delivery with ST's strengths in manufacturing high-volume silicon-based microfluidic devices. This pump represents a significant step in the development and adoption of CSII therapy and the leading-edge technology will also find applications in many other biomedical applications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze