Disposable insulin Nanopump from Debiotech and ST

Swiss firms Debiotech and STMicroelectronics have announced a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at manufacturing and delivering to the market a unique miniaturized insulin-delivery pump. The Nanopump, which relies on microfluidic MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) technology, is a breakthrough concept that allows a tiny pump to be mounted on a disposable skin patch to provide continuous insulin infusion. The Nanopump will enable substantial advancements in the availability, treatment efficiency and the quality of life of diabetes patients. The original technology was awarded the Swiss Technology Award in 2006 and this agreement brings it closer to the market.

The highly miniaturized disposable insulin pump combines Debiotech's expertise in insulin delivery with ST's strengths in manufacturing high-volume silicon-based microfluidic devices. This pump represents a significant step in the development and adoption of CSII therapy and the leading-edge technology will also find applications in many other biomedical applications.