Distinct naming policy urged for biologicals

The World Health Organization has been urged to assign distinct non-proprietary names to biological products, including to biosimilars. Supporters of the move quote the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which recently declared that, "due to the complexity of biological/biotechnology-derived products, the generic approach is scientifically not appropriate for these products."

The call, from the USA-based Biological Industry Organization, is supported by five other trade associations: the European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, EuropaBio, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).