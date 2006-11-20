Distinct naming policy urged for biologicals

The World Health Organization has been urged to assign distinct non-proprietary names to biological products, including to biosimilars. Supporters of the move quote the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which recently declared that, "due to the complexity of biological/biotechnology-derived products, the generic approach is scientifically not appropriate for these products."
The call, from the USA-based Biological Industry Organization, is supported by five other trade associations: the European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, EuropaBio, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze