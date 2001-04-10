Ditropan XL vs Detrol study in incontinence

Alza is claiming victory in a head-to-head clinical trial comparing itsonce-daily Ditropan XL (oxybutynin chloride) to Pharmacia's twice-daily Detrol (tolterodine) in patients with overactive bladder, although analysts suggest that the comparison is no longer valid.

Ditropan is the number two drug in the US market for incontinence treatments, with Detrol leading the sector. However, since the comparative study began, Pharmacia has launched its own sustained-release form of Detrol, called Detrol LA. Ditropan XL has about 24% of the US market, compared with Pharmacia's estimated 46%-50%, according to a Reuters report.

In the Overactive Bladder: Judging Effective Control and Treatment (OBJECT) study, patients treated with Alza's once-daily drug had 19.5 fewer episodes of urge incontinence or wetting accidents a week, compared to 16.3 fewer episodes among the Detrol group. Urinary frequency decreased by 24.7 episodes per week with Ditropan XL, while patients treated with Detrol experienced 20.1 fewer episodes.