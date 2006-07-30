DMS debuts new clinical trial database

Massachusetts, USA-based DMS Data Systems has announced the launch of Clinical Trials Plus, an on-line searchable database of clinical trials designed for business and clinical development, competitive intelligence and investment professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics industries.

The new database (www.clinicaltrialsplus.com) contains all studies registered with clinicaltrials.gov, the largest clinical trials registry in the world, with over 30,000 individual evaluations. The database has powerful search features, the ability to set up e-mail alerts tracking new trials on any subject, and the ability to create PDF documents from the results of searches, says DMS, adding that it is updated daily, and has links to related industry news and company profiles.

The growth in the number of registered studies has been striking since the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors announced that it would require a trial to be registered if its results were ultimately to be published. There were over 11,000 trials registered in 2005 and there have been over 7,000 so far this year. "Managing this volume of new information, and extracting its value, is a formidable task, which can now be accomplished very easily with our new database," said Rick Franklin, chairman of the company.