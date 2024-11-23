DNX, Baxter Form Transplant Partnership

Baxter Healthcare and DNX Corp are to collaborate on the development and commercialization of innovative technologies, products and services to improve the success and availability of organ transplantation. In doing so, the companies have formed a new partnership, called Nextran, to combine their transplantation programs.

Nextran begins life with a broad product portfolio consisting of market rights to a commercialized product as well as compounds in early, middle and late stages of development. Baxter will contribute marketing rights to soluble human leukocyte antigen (sHLA) products to monitor patients on waiting lists, anti-CD45 monoclonal antibodies for the prevention of organ rejection and its Therasorb immunoadsorption technology. In return, DNX will contribute its xenotransplantation program (animal-to-human organ transplantation), rights to its anti-CD3 humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of acute organ rejection, and its blood substitute technology.

Three-Pronged Approach Nextran's focus will aim at three of the primary obstacles to successful organ transplantation; identifying compatibility between donor organs and recipients, preventing and treating acute rejection and expanding the supply of organs.