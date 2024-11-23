DNX Xenographting Report

- DNX Corporation has reported that it has achieved a limited success in the transplantation of a pig's heart into a baboon. The company said that although the baboon died after only 19 hours, past attempts had lasted less than one hour. The extension in survival time was achieved through incorporation of human DNA into the pig, which helped in preventing hyperacute rejection normally associated with xenografting through the pacification of the host's immune response. The damage to the grafted tissue was milder than anticipated, said John Logan, chief scientist at DNX.
