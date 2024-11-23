Vaccinating children earlier on in life may reduce the incidence of insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, according to new data presented at the 36th Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. The results suggest that immunizing children in the first week of life, rather than at six weeks, may prevent 50% or more cases of juvenile diabetes. Data was presented on a range of vaccines, including BCG, hepatitis B, smallpox, measles-mumps-rubella, and others.

The data compiled and presented at ICAAC included a prospective randomized clinical trial conducted in Finland, as well as several epidemiological and animal toxicity studies. Several studies comparing immunization at birth with later vaccination revealed a lower rate of IDDM in later life in the early group. Furthermore, evidence was also presented which indicated that immunization after six weeks of age can increase the risk of diabetes.

In his presentation, J Barthelow Classen of Classen Immunotherapies hypothesized that the difference may be accounted for by the timing of interferon alpha release which occurs after vaccination. The administration of interferon alpha has been implicated in the development of autoimmune diseases, including IDDM. In contrast, interferon alpha release at birth may prevent diabetes by inhibiting diabetogenic maternal viruses.