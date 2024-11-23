Doctor In Nippon Glaxo Bribery Link

A doctor in Japan has been arrested in connection with allegations of bribery relating to Nippon Glaxo, the UK drug company Glaxo's Japanese unit. It is alleged that the doctor received around 1 million yen ($10,163) from the company for arranging clinical tests for Glaxo's antihypertensive agent Lacipil (lacidipine).

Nippon Japan is denying the allegations, but last week requested the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare to withdraw its application for approval of the product (see page 22).

The arrest of the doctor, who works at the National Harashino Hospital, follows the arrest earlier this month of an assistant at the National Kagawa Hospital. The latter is accused of administering the test drug to patients without being granted their permission, according to local reports. In the UK, Glaxo was not making further comment.