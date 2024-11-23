Doctor Named As Health Secretary In New French Govt

France's new Secretary of State for Health in the Jospin Administrationis Bernard Kouchner, who takes over at the mid-point of the Juppe-Barrot health service reform process. Aged 58, the new Health Secretary is the son of a doctor and himself a doctor who, according to French reports, inherited the militantly leftist politics of his father, taking part in the Biafran war and the events of 1968. He founded Medecins du Monde in 1980. Dr Kouchner took over ministerial-level health service functions under Pierre Beregovoy in early 1992 and was Minister of Health until 1993.