Germany's third-stage health service reform has, it is reported,launched a nationwide battle among panel doctors for patients, described in one Bonn report as a "bazaar."

Under the reform, patients can choose to remain with their current doctor or become private patients. This has reportedly unleashed a competition in which the "dear patient" is offered, in writing, a guaranteed percentage discount on treatment. However, the panel doctors' association says this offers choice to the patient but not the doctor, and that any panel doctor falsifying information in communications with patients over the conditions of reimbursement faces both legal discipline and financial penalties.