Dole Promises US Elderly He'll Save Medicare

In campaign stops in Florida and elsewhere, US Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole has been telling the elderly his administration would save Medicare and social security, not devastate them. He stressed his support for the latest Republican budget proposal, which would slow projected Medicare spending by about $160 billion by 2002, and proposed a bipartisan commission to deal with Medicare's longer-term problems.
The commission would be similar to the two-party Social Security Commission on which Mr Dole served in the early 1980s. Mr Dole also accused Democrats of playing scare politics with Medicare.
Democrats have countered that Mr Dole's economic numbers do not compute, and claim that Republicans really mean cutting Medicare and shifting more costs to the elderly when they talk about slowing the rate of the program's growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze