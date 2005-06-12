Domantis: milestone under Abbott deal

The UK's Domantis says it has achieved a milestone under its research agreement with US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories, by generating a fully-human dual targeting antibody directed against two inflammatory disease targets, triggering an undisclosed payment to the former firm. Commenting on the milestone, Domantis chief executive Ian Tomlinson said: "the Domantis antibody was shown to bind to and inhibit the activity of two different therapeutic targets. Drugs based on these molecules could prove more effective...and offer improved side effect profiles."