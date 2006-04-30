Friday 22 November 2024

Dosing starts in MedImmune's Ph I MEDI-545 trial

30 April 2006

US drugmaker MedImmune has begun dosing systemic lupus erythematosus patients in a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of MEDI-545, its monoclonal antibody targeting interferon-alpha.

The firm's Lupus Interferon Skin Activity (LISA) study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial involving a single intravenous dose of the anti-interferon-alpha antibody in patients who have mild SLE with lupus rash or skin lesions. 45 individuals will be enrolled at approximately 20 centers in North America.

MedImmune's development of antibodies targeting INF-alpha stems from a 2004 collaboration with US drugmaker Medarex to focus on two specific antibodies, one of which was MDX-1103 (now known as MEDI-545). Under the terms of the deal, MedImmune is responsible for all ongoing clinical development activities.

