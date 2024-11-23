Double-Digit Sales Growth For Altana

German drugmaker Altana has announced a 17% increase in sales for thefirst nine months of 1997 to 1.9 billion Deutschemarks ($1.91 billion), with pretax profits rising 19% to to 200 million marks compared to the like, year-earlier period.

The company's strong growth has been driven by its antiulcerant Pantozol (pantoprazole), which Altana believes will develop into a blockbuster in the period up to 2000. Revenues for Pantozol are expected to reach 1.2 billion marks a year compared with the original estimate of 800 million marks. Klaus Schweickart, Altana's chairman, says he expects total 1997 sales of 2.6 billion marks, up 15% on last year's figures, while profits for the full year are set to rise 15% to around 300 million marks. By 2000, Altana says turnover should be running at 4 billion marks.

Search For Strategic Partner The company has been regarded as a candidate for acquisition, but main private shareholder Susanne Klatten, who has a 50% stake in Altana, has said she will not sell. Nevertheless, the company is still looking for a strategic partner, with the aim of expandion, rather than reducing costs. $100 million has been set aside for the purchase of a.stake in either German or foreign companies.