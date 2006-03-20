Doubt cast on anti-retroviral strategy

Researchers in London, UK, are calling for changes in the way that developing countries employ anti-retroviral ther-apy to contain HIV/AIDS. Using modelling to evaluate different treatment strategies, a team from Imperial College London found that ART could encourage patients who feel better, to become more sexually active. As a result, HIV/ AIDS could spread more rapidly. The report's authors con-clude that counselling patients about risk-prevention would "ensure that limited supplies are used most effectively."