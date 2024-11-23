Down's Test To Be Marketed By Cellmark

- Zeneca's Cellmark Diagnostics business is to distribute Aprogenex' proprietary Gensite product for the diagnosis of Down's syndrome from fetal blood cells present in maternal blood. The product is expected to be launched in Europe in 1995. A spokesperson for the firm said that the product is still undergoing trials in the USA to determine diagnostic accuracy, and studies in Europe will begin sometime after Christmas. The test will also include diagnosis of other rarer genetic disorders in a single assay.