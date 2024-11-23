Down's Test To Be Marketed By Cellmark

- Zeneca's Cellmark Diagnostics business is to distribute Aprogenex' proprietary Gensite product for the diagnosis of Down's syndrome from fetal blood cells present in maternal blood. The product is expected to be launched in Europe in 1995. A spokesperson for the firm said that the product is still undergoing trials in the USA to determine diagnostic accuracy, and studies in Europe will begin sometime after Christmas. The test will also include diagnosis of other rarer genetic disorders in a single assay.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze