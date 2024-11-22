Downturn For Israel's InterPharm

InterPharm Laboratories of Israel posted revenues of $13.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 1994, a fall of 4.3%, and gross profits down 24.4% at $3.9 million. Net income for the quarter was $800,000 or 13 cents a share, compared with $2.4 million or 38 cents a share for the comparable period the previous year.
Revenues, gross profit and net income were positively influenced at the third quarter of 1993 by the recognition of $2.0 million received from the company's affiliate Ares Trading, in consideration of the sale of a recombinant beta interferon working cell bank. Excluding this amount, revenues, gross profit and net income were up on a comparable basis.
For the nine months to end-September, revenues decreased 2.1% to $37.7 million, gross profit was down 8.7% to $10.8 million and net income was 54.2% lower at $2.2 million or 36 cents a share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze