Doxorubicin Transdrug performs well in liver cancer study

French specialty pharmaceutical company BioAlliance Pharma says that it has achieved promising results from a Phase I/II study of doxorubicin Transdrug, under assessment as a treatment for primary liver cancer. The data were presented by Jean-Francois Dufour-Lamartine at the 12th International Symposium on Viral Hepatitis held in Paris, earlier this month.
The Phase I/II trial, which was carried out at several leading French cancer research centers, was designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose, for use in future clinical assessment. In total, 20 patients with advanced liver cancer were enrolled into the program, each of whom received an injection of doxorubicin Transdrug. The maximum tolerated dose identified during the study was 30mg/m2.
