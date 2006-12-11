Dr Reddy's to commercialize two Torrent drugs in Russia

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has concluded an agreement with fellow Indian firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals for the exclusive commercialization of two of its brands in Russia, These are Torrent's antihypertensives Listril (lisinopril) and Listril Plus, both of which have already been registered in Russia. This is the second deal that Dr Reddy's has concluded with Torrent for this market. It previously licensed Omez (omeprazole plus domperidone), used for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The product will be launched in Ukraine and Kazakhstan shortly, followed by Russia and Belarus. Financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.