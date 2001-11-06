Dragon gains Indian, and other, OKs for EPO drug

Regulatory clearance has been granted to Canada's Dragon Pharmaceuticalsfor the import and sale of its recombinant erythropoietin drug, for the treatment of anemia. Dragon has already entered into a distribution agreement for India with Emcure Pharmaceuticals, which also covers the entire South Asian subcontinents as well as some markets in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Asia Pulse.

Dragon also gained similar approval for its product in China, Egypt and Peru. Asia Pulse says that India's current market for the use of EPO in the treatment of patients with chronic renal failure alone is worth some $55 million a year.