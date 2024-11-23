Saturday 23 November 2024

Drug Cost Curbs And R&D Spending: US GAO Report

7 August 1994

Any gains made from regulation of prescription drug prices or spending must be weighed against the consequences of such regulations for pharmaceutical R&D, says a report presented last month by the US General Accounting Office to the chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, David Pryor (Marketletters July 11 & 18).

Senator Pryor asked the GAO to study the range of prescription drug cost-containment policies used in other industrialized countries, particularly those that, like the USA, are home to strong research-based drug industries. The GAO analyzed the effects of such policies in France, Germany, Sweden and the UK and, in its report to Sen Pryor: - described the strategies used in these countries to control prescription drug prices and limit drug spending; - reviewed the effects of these policies on drug prices and spending; and - analyzed their effects on pharmaceutical R&D.

The GAO's report notes that while in the USA some prescription drugs are purchased by consumers, some are financed by insurers and some paid for by government programs such as Medicaid, in the four countries studied such drugs are financed entirely through a national health insurance system, the viability of which depends on restraining prescription drug costs. However, in France, Germany, Sweden and the UK, this need for constraint has been tempered by attention to how price restraint might affect industry. Regulators must weigh the concerns of a strong, research-based drug industry with the national interest in spending restraint, and they remain concerned that cost containment policies could diminish the development of new drugs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze