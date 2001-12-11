Drug discovery deal for Dompe and Bio-Quant

Italy's Dompe SpA and USA-based Bio-Quant have entered a newmulti-target research collaboration involving four chemokine receptors related to inflammatory and immunological diseases, such as atherosclerosis, glomerulonephritis, asthma and allergy.

The firms will use Bio-Quant's proprietary G Protein Coupled Receptors' functional high-throughput screening technologies to identify and validate small-molecule drug candidates for agreed targets.

Under the terms of the deal, Dompe will provide Bio-Quant with an initial, undisclosed, upfront payment and monthly research funding thereafter.