Drug Prices Rise In Bulgaria

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that the retail price of pharmaceuticals in the country rose 4% in April over March, reports the Bulgarian Economic Review. Bulgaria's inflation rate in the first four months of this year was 9.1%.
- The shortage of medicines in Belarus was graphically illustrated in a recent feature in the Minsk Economic News, which reported that patients in some hospitals are now being asked to bring medicines needed for their treatment. Patients undergoing surgery are asked to bring rubber gloves, bandages and plasters for their operation.
Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko has stressed the importance of providing cheap medicines in sufficient quantities to the health service.
