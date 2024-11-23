Drug Pricing Strategies: Optimizing Revenue

Pricing strategies: Tools for Optimizing Revenue is a new report fromUK health care consultancy Datamonitor, which says it is based on extensive interviews from high-level industry executives, revealing how drugmakers' willingness to share some of the risk taken by their clients could be fundamental to their future success.

According to the report (which is available through the Marketletter), health care expenditure is still soaring in the world's largest markets, placing a further drain on the profitability of the pharmaceutical industry.

In most developed countries, pharmaceuticals have traditionally been the prime target of cost containment moves. Despite the vast array of measures introduced over the last decade, the report says, governments have failed to curb their soaring health care expenditures.