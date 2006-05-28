Drug sales up 5% in year to March 2006

Drug sales through retail pharmacies in 13 major markets grew 5% overall at constant exchange rates, or 4% in US$ terms, in the 12 months to March 2006, to total $372.10 billion, reports IMS Health's Retail Drug Monitor. The increase is the same in constant dollars as recently reported figures for February 2006 (Marketletter April 24), although there is wide discrepancy with the current US$ growth figure (12% in the 12 months to February 2006).

Brazil's growth accelerated to 43%

Once again, the fastest-growing market was Brazil, up 43% to $7.68 billion (40% for February), while Mexico and Argentina maintained 17% growth to $7.73 billion and 14% to $2.09 billion, respectively. Overall, the Latin American market's three leading players grew 27%, far outpacing the performance of the rest of the world in the IMS Health study, as well as accelerating from the previously-reported growth rate of 26%. The world's biggest drugs market, the USA, grew 4% to $186.56 billion, dipping below half of the 13 countries' total sales. The Canadian market matched February's reported 14% annual growth to reach $12.37 billion.