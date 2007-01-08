Drug sales up 5% in year to October 2006

Drug sales through retail pharmacies in 13 major markets grew 5% overall at constant exchange rates, or 4% in US$ terms, in the 12 months to October 2006, to total $383.73 billion, reports IMS Health's Retail Drug Monitor. The rate of increase shows a small change, up 1%, in current prices from recently-reported figures for August (Marketletter November 11, 2006).

Brazil, the fastest-growing market, was up 30% to $8.71 billion, a slow-down compared with 34% for the year ending August 2006, while Mexico dipped slightly to 11% at $8.05 billion and Argentina maintained 13% growth to $2.25 billion. Overall, the Latin American market's three leading players grew 19%, continuing a slight fall in the region's overall expansion rates from 23% in June.

The world's biggest drugs market, the USA, accelerated growth to 6%, reaching $194.84 billion, with 50.8% of the 13 countries' total sales. The Canadian market maintained previously-reported 15% annual growth to reach $13.54 billion in sales.