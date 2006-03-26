Drug shortages forces Ugandan clinic to close

The Kasese Town Council Dispensary in Uganda has closed following a shortage of drugs, the local newspaper Daily Monitor has reported. A source at the dispensary on condition of anonymity said that they ran short of drugs two weeks ago.

A member of the management committee and commissioner St John's Ambulance in charge of the Western region, John Baluku, confirmed the shortage of drugs. He said they had communicated the problem to town council authorities but nothing had been done to rescue the situation.

Mr Baluku blamed the situation on the Town Clerk, Augustine Rukika Bujara, saying he had refused to release emergency funds to buy drugs as they wait for the Ministry of Health to respond, says the newspaper.