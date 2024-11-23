Drugmakers Et Al Accused Of Anti-FDA Campaigning

Drug, medical device, biotechnology and tobacco companies gave at least $3.5 million for "deceptive" anti-Food and Drug Administration campaigns, according to a new report from Public Citizen. The money was given to conservative think-tanks that have mounted what Public Citizen called a "vitriolic anti-FDA public relations campaign."
These industry-funded think-tanks generated and circulated a series of myths being used to justify pending legislation that would weaken the agency's ability to protect the public from unsafe and ineffective drugs, medical devices, blood products and food additives, it was noted. This "misleading case" has been manufactured by industries that stand to make huge additional profits, according to Joan Claybrook, president of Public Citizen.
A Million for Your Thoughts; The Industry-Funded Campaign by Conservative Think-Tanks documents the contribution made by these companies to eight conservative think-tanks since 1992. Because limited disclosure requirements allow corporations to hide most of their gifts, actual funding is assumed to be much higher, according to the group.
