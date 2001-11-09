DSL acquires UK-based Oxford Bio-Innovation

Diagnostic Systems Laboratories of the USA has acquired OxfordBio-Innovation, a UK joint venture between Oxford Brookes University and Serotec which was founded in 1998. The latter develops and markets diagnostic and research products for the measurement of inhibin and activin hormone levels.

Inhibin and activin levels "play a crucial role in a number of challenging clinical issues including male infertility, assessment of ovarian reserve [and] prediction of IVF outcomes," DSL notes and chief executive Gopal Savjani said that the acquisition of OBI positions his firm as the exclusive global provider of diagnostic tests for the measurement of the hormones.