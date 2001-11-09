DSL acquires UK-based Oxford Bio-Innovation

Diagnostic Systems Laboratories of the USA has acquired OxfordBio-Innovation, a UK joint venture between Oxford Brookes University and Serotec which was founded in 1998. The latter develops and markets diagnostic and research products for the measurement of inhibin and activin hormone levels.
Inhibin and activin levels "play a crucial role in a number of challenging clinical issues including male infertility, assessment of ovarian reserve [and] prediction of IVF outcomes," DSL notes and chief executive Gopal Savjani said that the acquisition of OBI positions his firm as the exclusive global provider of diagnostic tests for the measurement of the hormones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze