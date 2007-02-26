DSM/Crucell reach milestone in PER.C6 development

DSM NV and fellow Dutch biotechnology partner Crucell NV say they have achieved fermentation yields of more than 10g per liter for monoclonal antibodies, which they describe as a major breakthrough in the development of their PER.C6 technology.
The firms believe that, in the foreseeable future, even 20g per liter can be realized using their patented platform for the large-scale manufacture of biopharmaceuticals.
Yields in the range of 10g/L to 20g/L are an order of magnitude higher than current industry averages. The higher yields allow the use of much smaller bioreactors and opens routes to significantly lower cost of goods for biopharmaceuticals.
