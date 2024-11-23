DTaP Plus Polio Vaccine Cleared In Denmark

North American Vaccine has reported that the Danish National Board of Health has granted regulatory approval for its combined diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis and inactivated polio vaccine. This is the first DTaP-IPV vaccine to be approved for marketing anywhere in the world.

NAV developed the vaccine in cooperation with Denmark's Statens Seruminstitut in Copenhagen. It is approved for all primary and booster doses for infants and children. Statens Seruminstitut holds the rights in Scandinavian and Baltic markets, while NAV has rights in the USA and certain other countries. NAV's next project is a combined DTaP-IPV and Hemophilus influenzae type B vaccine.