DTC "can improve health outcomes," says S-P

Direct-to-consumer advertising has motivated about 54 million USconsumers to talk with their doctors about their health and potential medical conditions since the Food and Drug Administration issued its new guidance on prescription drug DTC in 1997, according to a survey by Prevention magazine, reported in a review of recent such studies conducted by Schering Laboratories, a division of Schering-Plough.

Schering also points to the fact that almost half of all adults in a 1999 FDA poll said DTC ads helped them make better decisions about their own health, and over 60% felt such ads helped them have better discussions with their doctors about their health. Another FDA poll, of patients of all ages who had been to their doctor in the last three months after seeing a DTC ad, found that 81% said they had spoken with a doctor to get more information about the condition discussed in the ad or the drug itself. Also, a Harris Interactive poll reported nearly 25% of physicians surveyed saying they believed that DTC ads increased patient compliance with medication regimens.

"In this information era, DTC advertising is a crucial part of the health care communication equation," said Schering Labs president Richard Zahn. "DTC advertising can improve health outcomes by encouraging people to consult their doctors, thereby often averting later complications," he added.